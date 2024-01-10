TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

