TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $103.85. 39,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,690. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

