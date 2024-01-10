Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

