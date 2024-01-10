Terran Orbital Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.35 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.26 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 12.9 %

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 94.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,569 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 780,249 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

