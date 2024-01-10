Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average of $247.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

