Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.44

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 5760159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $12,048,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 707,901 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

