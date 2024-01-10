TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.55. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4,659,491 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 14.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

