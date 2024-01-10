The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES remained flat at $18.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 406,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,130. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

