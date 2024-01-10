The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $36.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSE AZEK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. AZEK has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

