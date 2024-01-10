The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

