The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,921 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

