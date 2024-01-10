The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 6th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,732,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 4.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.00% of Charles Schwab worth $973,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

