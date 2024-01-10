The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.35. 280,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

