The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.25 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

