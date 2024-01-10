The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.24. The company had a trading volume of 446,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

