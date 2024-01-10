The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 542,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

