The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. HSBC began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.