The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.