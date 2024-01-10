The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.21.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

