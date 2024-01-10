The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 1,186,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,230. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.