The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $191.80. 196,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,589. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

