Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.72. 364,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.88 and its 200-day moving average is $510.52. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.