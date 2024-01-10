TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 549,094 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 549,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEFA opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

