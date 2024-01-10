TIAA Trust National Association Invests $11.94 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 172,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

