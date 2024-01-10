TIAA Trust National Association Invests $19.92 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,916,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.20 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

