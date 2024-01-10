TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $12.22 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

