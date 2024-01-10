TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 322,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

