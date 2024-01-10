TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 5,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.14. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

