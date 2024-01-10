TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 248,322 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,906,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,135,000 after buying an additional 521,503 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

