TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
