Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.93. Toast shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,176,933 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,217 shares of company stock worth $9,064,921 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Ossiam increased its position in Toast by 69.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toast by 37.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.