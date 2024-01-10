Toll Brothers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

