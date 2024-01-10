Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.