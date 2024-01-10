Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

