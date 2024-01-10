Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $185.99

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.99, but opened at $190.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $190.32, with a volume of 38,966 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.21.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

