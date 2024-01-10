Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.46. 301,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

