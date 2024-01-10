Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 14,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,195 call options.

Altimmune Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 6,855,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $646.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,447,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

