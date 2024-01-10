TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,722,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG traded up $13.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,013.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,737. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $659.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,018.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $904.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

