Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 4.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 5,893,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,401,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

