Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 6.8%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.23. 992,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,095,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

