Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $821.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

