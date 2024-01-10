Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $15.88. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 142,421 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.