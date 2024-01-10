Truist Financial Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $309.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $271.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBC. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,091. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $483,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $481,554,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

