Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 4.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $339,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 28,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 71,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 1,682,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.