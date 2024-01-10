Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,559 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. 6,636,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,898,338. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

