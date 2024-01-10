UBS Group Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $62.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

