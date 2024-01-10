UBS Group Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $108.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $97.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.