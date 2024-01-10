UBS Group Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $205.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. 63,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

