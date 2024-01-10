UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of UNF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,877. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UniFirst by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in UniFirst by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 29.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

