Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 888,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

