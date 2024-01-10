Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,215 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 7.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

